Shantipole
With a violent atmosphere of gas and lightning, Shantipole was avoided by most pilots and practically desolate. That’s what made it the perfect workplace for Quarrie, a master engineer and starfighter designer. It was on Shantipole that he toiled on his creations, far away from the watchful eye of the Empire. After years of work, he created the Blade Wing — a.k.a. the B-wing — and the rebel pilot Hera tested the experimental craft amidst Shantipole’s mountain spires and dactillions.
