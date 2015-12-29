-
Phoenix Home (Pelta-class frigate)
The capital ship of a rebel collective, Phoenix Home was a large Pelta-class frigate with a crew of 900. It was under the command of Jun Sato, who welcomed the Ghost rebels onto his ship and into his fleet. Phoenix Home, manufactured by Kuat Drive Yards, was heavily armored and featured turbolasers and point-defence laser cannons. But that mattered little when Darth Vader tracked the Lothal rebels to the larger fleet. The Sith Lord decimated Phoenix Squadron with his TIE Advanced, and destroyed Phoenix Home.