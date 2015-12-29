ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

  • Oxygen Mask

    databank

    Oxygen Mask

    Small, portable, and hands-free, oxygen masks were essential for deep space travel that might require out-of-ship activity. They could allow one to breathe in a low-oxygen atmosphere, but were not suitable for outer-space use.

