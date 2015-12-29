-
Nevarro bazaar
On the surface of Nevarro, vast stretches of cooled volcanic rock give way to sparse settlements. In one town, the smell of roasting Kowakian monkey-lizard on the grill wafts over a thriving bazaar where merchants sell their wares.
On the surface of Nevarro, vast stretches of cooled volcanic rock give way to sparse settlements. In one town, the smell of roasting Kowakian monkey-lizard on the grill wafts over a thriving bazaar where merchants sell their wares.
TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved