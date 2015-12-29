-
MB-13
After suffering damage in a scuffle on the Colossus, First Order droid MB-13 emerges from hiding to seek revenge on CB-23 and her friends, attacking and deactivating the small ball droid and tying up Neeku Vozo. The damage from the earlier skirmish makes it difficult for the First Order droid to get a clear view of Kaz and Torra for an effective attack, but the scrappy droid is able to bypass tower controls to try to get an encoded message to the First Order.
Appearances
star wars
-
Droid