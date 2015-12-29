-
Mapuzo safehouse
A decade into the Empire's rule, the Jedi are no longer venerated peacekeepers, but instead have become transients in desperate need of assistance. Among those empathetic to their plight, the mysterious network known as the Hidden Path has created a secret web of safehouses across the galaxy meant to direct Jedi survivors and Force-sensitive fugitives to freedom. The safehouse on Mapuzo is scrawled with messages from those who have come before, familiar names and phrases of encouragement.
