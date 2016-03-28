-
Malachor Sith temple
In search of a way to truly defeat the Inquisitors, Kanan Jarrus, Ahsoka Tano, and Ezra Bridger made their way to Malachor. The Sith temple greeted them with it's looming pillars covered in text written in the “old tongue” and Ezra unwittingly opens one of the temple's door when the trio go to inspect them. Upon entering, the rebels discover that the temple was a battlefield and learn that they are not alone. While Ahsoka and Kanan fended off the Inquisitors, Ezra uncovered a Sith holocron containing the knowledge they seek. No one leaves the Sith temple unchanged.
