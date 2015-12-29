-
Liana Kor
Known as "Iron" Liana, her associates in the smuggling business often describe Kor as "stubborn as a zakkeg, and twice as mean." Liana Kor often finds herself entangled in conflicts between the Rebel Alliance and the Empire, as she often targets arms shipments for her pirating and smuggling operations. She has no love for either side, and will often attempt to play both sides to get what she wants. This hasn't earned her much respect, but is widely know not to be trifled with, as she lives up to her nickname.
Locations
-
Nar Shaddaa
Gender
-
Female
species