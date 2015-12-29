-
Lasan Honor Guard AB-75 Bo-Rifle
The AB-75 bo-rifle was the weapon of the Lasan Honor Guard, featuring a blaster barrel, bayonet, and electromagnetic pulse-generator tip. It required a great degree of skill to wield; Agent Kallus of the Imperial Security Bureau took an AB-75 from a fallen Lasat Honor Guard he defeated in battle. While a bo-rifle was a powerful weapon, its uses stemmed beyond combat. Zeb, the Lasat rebel, used his bo-rifle to complete an ancient ritual: the blaster-staff, shooting beams of yellow energy, led the Ghost through an anomaly and directly to Lirasan, the fabled Lasat homeworld.