  • Imperial Security Bureau control center

    Deep within the Imperial Security Bureau’s Central Office on Coruscant, personnel closely monitor targets of interest across the galaxy in the organization’s control center. Hundreds of listening stations encircle the round chamber, the wall of which is lined by a massive viewscreen updating with Imperial intel in real time. Control center staff are prepared to vacate the room at a moment’s notice for in-progress operations requiring the highest levels of clearance.

