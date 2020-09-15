-
Imperial Juggernaut driver
Imperial combat drivers operate the Empire's Ground Assault Vehicles (GAVs) -- everything from troop transports to heavily armored titans like the Juggernaut turbo tank. Combat drivers are lightly armored, relying on the thick skin of their vehicles to protect them in battle.
