Imara Vex
Imara Vex’s reputation is already top-notch: she’s the real deal. This professional bounty hunter cuts a striking and intimidating figure in her signature mask. Using the show as a side gig to showcase her talents to prospective clients, Vex's personal and social life is a deliberately-woven mystery. She refuses to talk about herself and doesn't let people in. In her line of work, attachments can complicate things — you never know what or who your next job might be: the less you know about someone personally, the less objection you might have to doing what's necessary. And the less they know about you, the less they can use against you. That's Imara's strict and bold bottom line.