Ham
While the other inmates chitter to each other, Ham has learned the power of staying quiet. Stationed at Table Five in the Imperial Narkina 5 facility, Ham works long hours putting together complex Imperial machines alongside his fellow inmates.
TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved