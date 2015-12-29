ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

    databank

    Ham

    While the other inmates chitter to each other, Ham has learned the power of staying quiet. Stationed at Table Five in the Imperial Narkina 5 facility, Ham works long hours putting together complex Imperial machines alongside his fellow inmates.

Appearances

