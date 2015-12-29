ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

    Haja Estree

    Eking out a living on a chaotic world, Haja Estree is not without scruples. Although he is a master of illusion, a con-man posing as a Jedi to assist fugitives -- for a price -- despite his lies, in his heart he genuinely wants to help.

