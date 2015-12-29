-
Eno Cordova
A Jedi Master active during the final years of the Republic, Eno Cordova is fascinated by the ancient civilizations of the galaxy that adapted the Force into their culture. Cordova spends most of his time focused on research and exploration. He sets out with his trusty droid BD-1 to investigate the Zeffo, a Force-attuned people who built vast complexes that contained technological marvels not found elsewhere, recording his findings along the way. He survives the Jedi Purge, and eventually reunites with his former Padawan Cere Junda. Together they establish a Hidden Path safehouse on Jedha.
Affiliations