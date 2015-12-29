-
Doza Tower
Most inhabitants on the Colossus can only dream of the luxury of living in Doza Tower. Within the tower is the Aces Lounge, where the Aces and their crews get the chance to indulge in the cleaner quarters and delectable food offerings.
