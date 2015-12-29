ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

    Most inhabitants on the Colossus can only dream of the luxury of living in Doza Tower. Within the tower is the Aces Lounge, where the Aces and their crews get the chance to indulge in the cleaner quarters and delectable food offerings.

