ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

  • Commandant Cumberlayne Aresko

    databank

    Commandant Cumberlayne Aresko

    Arrogant and cruel, Commandant Cumberlayne Aresko was an uncompromising Imperial officer stationed on Lothal. He would charge citizens with treason for any kind of anti-Empire sentiment, and was quick to report the Ghost crew of rebels to the Imperial Security Bureau. Aresko supervised Lothal’s Imperial Academy, where cadets competed to become Imperial officers and stormtroopers. His repeated failures to apprehend Lothal’s rebels eventually cost him his life – the Inquisitor ignited his lightsaber and executed Aresko on orders from Grand Moff Tarkin.

Show More Loading...
Locations
Gender
  • Male

VIDEOS

Show More Loading...

TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved