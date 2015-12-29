-
Chandrila Mistress
The Chandrila Mistress is Mon Mothma's personal shuttle, used within Gold Squadron for sensitive missions. It is equipped with a signature modulator to mask its real name, allowing Mothma to travel without Imperial notice.
