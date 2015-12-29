-
Cal's lightsaber
Young Padawan Cal Kestis barely escaped the clone troopers that turned on him and his Master Jaro Tapal. He made it to the planet Bracca clutching what remained of his Tapal’s damaged double-bladed lightsaber. Years later, Cal reconnected with the Force and began wielding the Jedi weapon. When the original kyber crystal shattered, Cal traveled to Ilum to find a new crystal. Once inserted into the hilt and combined with parts from Cere Junda’s lightsaber, Cal finally had a lightsaber he could truly call his own.